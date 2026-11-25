The Brief For the most part, Bay Area travelers were experiencing smooth trips the day before Thanksgiving. That's despite earlier dangerous weather predictions. Nationally, AAA was predicting fewer travelers this year than last.



A projected 81 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this week, and on Wednesday, those leaving home for family and friends were, for the most part, experiencing smooth trips, despite earlier weather warnings that included wet weather, gusty winds and high king tides.

Sun shining, smooth travel

Local perspective:

Instead, the sun was shining early Wednesday morning and the dangerous tide predictions that had threatened to breach the walls at San Francisco's airport had been lessened earlier in the week.

Miguel Herrera, who flew to Oakland from Las Vegas, said he had considered making the eight-hour drive instead of taking the 40-minute flight because of recent airline outages and a ground stop from a week prior.

"I was contemplating about what you see on the news, but I was like, 'OK, I haven’t heard anything for the last couple days so I’ll just travel,'" Herrera said. "It was smooth."

Fred Krey, who was waiting at Oakland's airport for family to arrive, said he was initially concerned about intermittent rain and hectic weather, but noted that conditions were clear in Utah and Idaho and expected a nice day through the afternoon.

No ground stops planned for SFO

And across the bay in San Francisco, Mayor Daniel Lurie had announced on Monday that SFO does not expect the airport walls to be breached by bay water, so the airport doesn't expect any planes to be grounded because of flooding – which had been the case earlier in the week.

SFO is expected to buck national travel trends, with an 8% increase in passengers this long weekend, compared to 2025.

National perspective

Big picture view:

For much of the rest of the country, AAA forecasts about 120,000 fewer flyers, citing higher airline costs as domestic roundtrip tickets average $800.

On the roads, AAA is forecasting about 200,000 fewer drivers than last year due to high gas prices, as the past three months set new records at the pump.

Despite the slight dips, AAA notes that travelers likely will not notice a difference, as roads and airports will remain busy and near record levels.

For those preparing to drive, AAA is reminding motorists to check their tires, batteries, and fluids before departing. Last Thanksgiving, the organization responded to more than half a million roadside assistance calls for flat tires, dead batteries, and other vehicle issues.

While Tuesday was set to be the busiest travel day at airports with more than 50,000 flights taking off, roads are expected to reach their peak congestion on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.