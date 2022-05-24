Pink Triangle installation under way in San Francisco

Volunteers on Tuesday will begin setting up the groundwork for the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks, which will illuminate the San Francisco hillside through June leading up to Pride week.

The outline of the triangle will be created through Thursday and then this weekend, volunteers will set up the 2,700 LED lights and 10-foot long pink streamers.

Once it's done, people will be able to see the display from as far as 20 miles away.

Organizer Patrick Carney says it's an important tool, to educate people about LGBTQ history.

MORE: San Francisco police, firefighters refuse to march in Pride parade over uniform battle

In the 1930s, the Nazis used the pink triangle to identify gays and lesbians in their concentration camps.

"Many people think it's just another colorful symbol like the rainbow flag," he said. " It was forged in tragedy, so that's what we're trying to remember."

This is the 27th year the Pink Triangle will light up Twin Peaks.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help set up. If you're interested, click here.

Advertisement



