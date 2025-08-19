Pinole marks Amber Swartz’s 45th birthday as police continue to investigate 1988 disappearance of 7-year-old

Thirty-seven years after 7-year-old Amber Swartz vanished while jumping rope outside her Savage Avenue home in Pinole, the East Bay community gathered Tuesday to mark what would have been her 45th birthday. Family and friends have also heard from police, who say they are examining the case with fresh eyes.

"It’s hard to believe that she’s 45 and not at home, and that it’s been 37 years," said Amber’s mother, Kim Swartz. "If I go back that far in my thoughts, about that particular day, it is overwhelming."

Her mother also released an age-progressed image depicting what Amber might look like today.

"This family has faced tragedy upon tragedy," said Cmdr. Justin Rogers, operations commander for the Pinole Police Department.

"Bernie Swartz, one of our police officers, was Amber’s father and he was murdered in the line of duty in 1980. Then to have his daughter go missing in 1988, it’s very important to the community that we continue trying to solve this."

In 2007, convicted murderer Curtis Anderson confessed to killing Amber. He died shortly after his confession, and Amber’s body was never found. Pinole police now question his involvement, and the case, which was reopened in 2014, remains active as detectives review evidence.

"Wherever she is, we believe she’s still alive," said family friend Kathy Stonebraker. "They’ve never proven anything else."

Kim Swartz said she will keep pushing for answers. "I’m her mother and I can’t give up. I don’t think any parent should give up until you know where your child is."

