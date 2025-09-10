Pinstripes bowling alley in Walnut Creek closes less than a year after opening

The Brief Pinstripes bowling alley in Walnut Creek is closed less than a year after opening. Its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Its San Mateo will remain open.



Pinstripes bowling alley in Walnut Creek has shut its doors for good, less than a year after it opened in the city’s busy Broadway Plaza.

The Illinois-based parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week and announced it would close 10 locations nationwide, including Walnut Creek. The company’s San Mateo location will remain open.

The shutdown caught both customers and employees off guard.

Some former workers were already job hunting Tuesday afternoon, while regulars arrived at the front doors only to find a permanently closed sign.

"I’m really super bummed. It’s one of my favorite places to hang out in Walnut Creek," said Peter Johnson, a regular customer.

The Walnut Creek location opened in November 2024 after months of renovations and heavy promotion.

The upscale bowling alley quickly became a popular spot for cocktails, bistro dining, corporate events and birthday parties.

"It’s one of the places in Walnut Creek that somebody who is 16 or somebody who is 70 could go to together," said Umberto Leone, who attended a company holiday party at Pinstripes.

The closure has left some customers scrambling to adjust plans.

For those with deposits or gift cards, the company said they will be honored at the San Mateo location, and any of the company's seven other locations remaining open.

It remains unclear what will take over the large space at Broadway Plaza.