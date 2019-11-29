Pipes break, water gushes in San Francisco, shutting down cable cars

article

A water main break in San Francisco on Thanksgiving stopped cable car service when water flooded Chinatown around Jackson and Mason streets when underground pipes broke, covering some cable car tracks.

The break even shut down the entire cable car system for a while the city’s water department crews rushed in to fix the problem.

On Friday, San Francisco water crews were still trying to fix a 12-inch water main break at 22nd and Rhode island streets in Potrero Hill.

As of early Friday morning, water service was off along Rhode Island Street, between 22nd and 23rd streets.

The problem was first reported after 9 p.m Thursday. Three homes were damaged, with flooded garages and basements.

