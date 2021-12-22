Pittsburg high school QB is one of best in country
PITTSBURG, Calif. - One of the best high school quarterbacks in the country is here in the Bay Area and he's already signed his first endorsement deal.
Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada has signed a four-figure deal to promote the Athletes in Recruitment app through his social media.
He’s believed to be the first high school football player with an endorsement contract.
He posted his first tweet about the company on Tuesday, telling coaches to reach him through the app.
Advertisement