Expand / Collapse search

Pittsburg high school QB is one of best in country

By KTVU staff
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2

Pittsburg QB is one of best in country

One of the best Bay Area high school quarterbacks in the country lives in Pittsburg. And he's already signed his first endorsement deal. Go Jaden Rashada!

PITTSBURG, Calif. - One of the best high school quarterbacks in the country is here in the Bay Area and he's already signed his first endorsement deal.

Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada has signed a four-figure deal to promote the Athletes in Recruitment app through his social media.

He’s believed to be the first high school football player with an endorsement contract.

He posted his first tweet about the company on Tuesday, telling coaches to reach him through the app.

 