Boy killed in Pittsburg shooting, another injured



One boy was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Pittsburg.

According to Pittsburg police, officers first responded to reports of gunfire around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Belle Harbor Circle.

At the scene, they found one of the boys shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police found the second victim a short distance away. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

Police said it appears the shooting stemmed from an earlier fight.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the fight was about and if other people were involved.

No suspects have been arrested or named at this time, according to Pittsburg police.

Officials also did not name or provide the ages of the victims, only described them as male juveniles.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department.