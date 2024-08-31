Plane crashes into hangar at Novato airport, one person on board

A plane came down near the Gnoss Field Airport in Novato on Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane crashed into a hangar at the Marin County airport around 3:50 p.m. A fire sparked, and plumes of smoke from the crash were visible for miles.

The pilot of the plane was the only person on board, and the FAA is investigating along with the National Transportation and Safety Board. The NTSB will provide all further updates.

The pilot's identity and medical condition, as well as what may have caused the crash have not been released by authorities. The FAA says the type of the plane is not known at this time.