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Plank in Oakland's Jack London Square to close after nearly 12 years

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Published  May 29, 2026 4:26 PM PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
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The Brief

    • Plank announced it will close its Jack London Square location on Aug. 2 after nearly 12 years in business.
    • In a social media post, the restaurant and entertainment venue said persistent declines in sales and rising operating costs made the business no longer financially viable.
    • The closure comes months after Dave & Buster's opened nearby in Jack London Square.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland restaurant is closing its doors in Jack London Square.

Plank announced it will shut down Aug. 2 after nearly 12 years in business.

Declining sales, rising costs

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the restaurant and entertainment venue said persistent and significant declines in sales, combined with rising operating costs, have made the business no longer financially viable.

To our guests, neighbors, team members, event hosts, families, and friends — thank you for making plank a place filled with energy, celebrations, laughter, and memories. What started as 'Oakland’s own' became so much more because of this incredible community," Plank said in a statement. "From the bottom of our hearts — thank you for being part of the plank story."

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Recent opening nearby

Local perspective:

The closure comes as Jack London Square recently welcomed another entertainment-focused venue.

Dave & Buster's celebrated its grand opening in the area earlier this year, offering a similar mix of dining and games.

The Source: This story was written based on an announcement from Plank.

OaklandBusiness and Economy