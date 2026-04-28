Dave & Buster's preparing for Jack London Square grand opening Monday

The Brief Dave & Buster's is opening a nearly 34,000-square-foot entertainment venue at 55 Harrison Street in Oakland on Monday. Local leaders hope the new business will revitalize the area by filling a long-vacant building and increasing foot traffic for surrounding shops. The grand opening celebration kicks off with a 10:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring prizes for the first 100 guests.



A major name in entertainment is officially joining Oakland’s Jack London Square. Dave & Buster's is scheduled to hold a grand opening ceremony Monday at its new home located at 55 Harrison Street.

The move is being considered a big win for the neighborhood, as the nearly 34,000-square-foot facility is taking over a space that has sat vacant for years. The new Dave & Buster's will boast more than 30 oversized televisions, a 40-foot sports screen, and a full array of food, drinks, and arcade games.

Boosting the local economy

Community members and business leaders are optimistic that the high-profile chain will act as a catalyst for further growth. Savlan Hauser, executive director of the Jack London Improvement District, believes the added foot traffic will benefit the entire area.

"It’ll be great to have the extra traffic, foot traffic here and invite people to know the rest of the District, too," said Hauser. "Nothing encourages businesses like businesses doing well in a neighborhood."

While some have raised concerns that the new venue could compete directly with Plank, a nearby establishment that also offers food and games, Plank management provided an off-camera welcome to their new neighbor. Hauser noted that as a regional entertainment destination, more activity generally benefits all businesses in the district.

Changing the narrative

The opening comes at a time when residents and visitors say the area is in need of a spark. Davante Collins, who was visiting Jack London Square, noted an apparent lack of foot traffic at many nearby coffee shops and small businesses.

Local leaders are also encouraged by a new state law that eases maritime-only and tourist-serving leasing restrictions in the area, which they say will help attract more businesses to fill the vacant storefronts dotting the waterfront.

Grand opening details

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday at 10:45 a.m. To celebrate the debut, the first 100 guests in line will receive free unlimited video game play for the entire day.

"It will definitely bring more people down," said resident Antonia Do Valle. "And that’s what we need in Oakland."

The Source Dave and Buster's, Jack London Improvement District.