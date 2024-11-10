Plates for Powder: CA, NV residents to get free ski tickets for Tahoe resorts

Californians and Nevadans wanting to show their love for Lake Tahoe can get a free ski ticket or season pass at select Tahoe resorts with a recurring initiative.

In the Plates for Powder program, California and Nevada residents who buy a Tahoe license plate or renew their old one at their state's DMV can get a free ticket to 11 resorts in Lake Tahoe or a season pass at the Tahoe City Sports Park.

Over 96% of the proceeds of the program, that first started in 2011, go back into Lake Tahoe, to help build, maintain and protect the trails, water quality, wildlife, and forest health of the Lake Tahoe basin, according to the Tahoe Fund.

"The license plate program is really important to the health of Lake Tahoe in California. The money goes to the Tahoe conservancy, and they spend it on watershed restoration projects," said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. "Things are going to help the lake clarify; a lot of trails, hiking and biking trails. So it's really going to help protect the lake and the things that people love to do in Lake Tahoe."

The participating resorts are:

Northstar California

Heavenly Lake Tahoe

Boreal Woodward

Diamond Peak

Kirkwood

Tahoe XC

Sierra at Tahoe

Tahoe Donner

Palisades Tahoe

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Residents have to buy the plates before April 1, 2025. The tickets must be used in the 2024-25 season and are available while supplies last.

Those who've bought license plates for the program can redeem their tickets here.

