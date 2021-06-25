Play ball! Bay Bridge series kicks off with Giants v. A's

Baseball takes over the Bay this weekend.

The Bay Bridge series tees off on Friday evening with the San Francisco Giants hosting three games against the Oakland A's.

And for the first time in more than a year, COVID is in the rear-view window.

That's music to fans' ears: Masks are no longer required and Oracle Park will allow the stands to be filled to full capacity.

Both teams are expected to put on a show.

Off the field, the experience of a baseball game is also fully back.

Almost all of the concession stands will be fully reopened. Vendors will be free to walk in and out of the concourse and stands.

All transactions will be cashless, so have a credit card handy.

Nearly restaurants are looking forward to having people back in droves.

"The biggest change that we're seeing today is just peace of mind," said Scott Morton of Momo's restaurant. "People know that it's OK to go back out to restaurants. I mean not just outside, being inside. We don't feel like we're having to police too much because we know that people have gotten vaccinated."



Ferry services across the bridge are restarting Friday and BART is running special late-night trains.

Tickets were still available Friday morning.