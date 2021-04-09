Play ball! Fans excited to cheer on San Francisco Giants live and in person

It’s an exciting day for Giants fans.

This is the first time fans will enter Oracle Park in more than a year and a half to watch the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies. The first pitch is at 1:35 p.m. Friday.

A total of 8,900 fans will be able to take their seats and cheer on the Giants live and in person. The Giants are only seating 22% capacity.

Sept. 29, 2019, was the last time fans were in the stands.

Last season, seats were filled with cardboard cutouts because of the pandemic.

This season, fans will either have to provide a negative COVID test within 72 hours of a game or proof of a full vaccination.

Once inside, people will be socially distanced.

Concessions can only be ordered using an app from your seat.

Despite the changes, fans are excited for the atmosphere of a live game and feel this is the start of getting back to normal.

"The whole neighborhood vibe is that this thing may be coming to an end," said Giants season ticket holder Steve Johnson. "Just seeing a few thousand fans show up for the game so that's exciting."

Anoop Bains, another Giants fan, said he can't wait for the camaraderie, seeing people again and sharing stories.

"It's good fun," he said.

The national anthem will be performed by a member of the Bay Area healthcare community to represent all those frontline workers who have been working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19.

There will be a pre-game performance by the Glide ensemble and a flyover and fireboat.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors also announced plans to welcome fans back to the Chase Center on April 23.