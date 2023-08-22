Chipotle IQ trivia game is back, and bringing thousands of coupons with it

Chipotle is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that tests fans’ knowledge of all things pertaining to the popular Mexican fast casual restaurant franchise.

And those who know a thing or two, might just get a prize or two.

During last year’s trivia madness, 100,000 buy-one-get-one coupons were awarded in less than one hour after the game went live, the company said in a news release .

Starting today through Thursday, August 24, Chipotle will offer BOGOs to fans who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ. The trivia game tests fans knowledge of Chipotles real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability eff Expand

RELATED: Chipotle to donate $100K in school supplies to teachers – here’s how to nominate someone

This year, Chipotle IQ is dishing out 250,000 BOGO offers. Here’s how you can try and snag one:

How to get Chipotle BOGO coupon

Starting today through Thursday, August 24, Chipotle will offer BOGOs to fans who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ.

The game features multiple choice, true or false questions and write-in answers.

Fans will have an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score.

A perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, fans will be entered to win one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 gift cards.

But hurry – each day a limited number of coupons is available. The amount resets again each morning at 9 a.m. PST.

You can test your luck at chipotleiq.com .

This story was reported from Detroit.