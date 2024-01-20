49ers fan excitement builds ahead of game against Packers

Fan excitement over the San Francisco 49ers playoff game against the Green Bay Packers definitely reached a fever pitch.

There were a number of pep rallies held Friday for both teams as many fans arrived in the Bay Area from out of town to attend the game. They said the pre-game festivities are a great way to gear up for Saturday.

"Go Niners," was the popular chant heard at the 49ers official pep rally held at Blanco Urban in San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose.

Fans who became friends while attending 49ers games over the years celebrated at the rally.

"We used to live in Tracy," said Eliana Keshari who flew in from Houston, "We were season ticket holders. I just love the Niners. Red and gold till I'm dead and cold."

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore greeted fans, signed autographs and posed for photos.

Team officials said 1,200 fans were expected at the event.

Many decked out in team gear.

"I won this jacket awhile back," said 49ers fan Eric Hodgdon of Southern California. "I got this flag here. It gets sent all around the world. And 49ers fans, they sign it and send it back to me and take it to games and stuff,"



Green Bay Packers fans packed into The Patio at Rudy's in Palo Alto for the team's official rally.



Anthony Leonard went all out, dressed in a special outfit to match his nickname, "Pack Daddy." He flew in from out of state to attend the game and showed off his gear.

"I made all this," said Leonard. "It's what I do. I'm on the sidelines with a "G" on the back."

"I'm a lifelong Packers fan," said Jean Testwuide-Waibel. "I'm a shareholder and an owner and couldn't miss this game. Go Pack go!"

Back in San Jose, Abel Rueda described himself as a super fan. He hosted a pre-game rally that was open to the public at San Pedro Social.

Rueda is the president of the 408 Faithfuls Fan Club, and planned to hold a tailgate party on Saturday and attend the game. He doesn't take a 49ers win for granted.

"It seemed like the whole season was a cakewalk, but the playoffs are just a different season," said Rueda.

"When I heard it was going to rain I was a little worried," said 49ers fan Sonia Carrasco from Sacramento. "The Niners have been off for 19 days, but I have confidence in our team, and we're going to get there."

The team is hosting official watch parties for fans who will not be attending the game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

