Pleasant Hill apartment fire displaced families early Wednesday morning

Contra Costa firefighters are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that broke out in Pleasant Hill Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Briarwood Apartments on Gold Club Road, near Contra Costa Boulevard, around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, fire crew said.

The fire started in the bedroom of a second-floor apartment, officials said.

SEE ALSO: Explosive device, bomb-making materials found in Pleasant Hill; man arrested charged

"It's an eight-unit block. Two were significantly damaged, other ones may have some water damage. But we are able to keep the fire to the unit of origin," said Batt. Chief Kevin Platt from Contra Costa Fire Department.

All residents in the seven occupied units affected were forced to be displaced for the night, said Platt. The fire unit and its neighboring unit are expected to be displaced for even longer.

Advertisement

There ware no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.