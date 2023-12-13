Pleasant Hill consignment-store worker scares off robbers with gun

A Pleasant Hill consignment-store worker scared off a group of would-be robbers by pointing his gun at them.

"I showed them my gun, and I told them to stop it, I have a gun," Albert Marcu, 73, said of his confrontation with a group of young men at Estates Consignments on Contra Costa Boulevard.

"They run because they saw my gun and, you know, I was serious about it," Marcu said. "They panic, and they run out."

It happened at about 4:20 p.m. Monday at the store, which sells jewelry, rings and watches.

Surveillance video shows a woman walking through the store. Marcu says she was a "scout," scoping out all the security cameras while on the phone with the young men.

Video shows the woman walking out of the store and stalling, trying to keep the security guard from shutting the door to let her friends in.

But they force the door open and bum-rush their way inside. One guy is carrying a sledgehammer.

After a worker screams, Marcu makes his way to the jewelry section – as do the intruders.

Marcu pulls out his gun, a .38-caliber revolver.

The group scatters out of the shop..and climb into two Infiniti Q50s, one white, the other black.

But almost immediately, a Pleasant Hill police cruiser pulls up right behind them. KTVU has learned that’s because the white Infiniti is stolen and triggered a license plate reader alert.

Despite the quick police response, those IInfinitis took off, and the intruders escaped - Marcu says, perhaps with their lives.

"If they threaten my life or the life of my employees, I'lll use the gun, hundred percent," he said.

He says he keeps his revolver on him inside the store because of recent similar incidents.

Video shows two men smashing display cases and stealing jewelry at the Home Consignment Center in Danville a week ago.

"I didn’t want to shoot anybody, but I have to make a statement. Too many bad things have happened. Stores get robbed left and right," Marcu said.

The intruders have yet another reason to consider themselves lucky: Tiger, Marcu's German shepherd, happened to be at the groomer’s that day.

"I have a message for all business owners, to take example and fight for themselves, because if you don’t fight for yourself, nobody will," Marcu said.

