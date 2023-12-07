Pleasant Hill police advise neighborhood residents to stay indoors

article

The Pleasant Hill Police Department issued an alert to residents Thursday evening that advised citizens to remain in their homes.

The advisory was sent out at 7:33 p.m. regarding the area near 227 Cleopatra Drive, just east of Interstate 680.

On social media, police said all inbound and outbound traffic from the Sherman Acres neighborhood is closed until further notice. Westbound Mounument Boulevard at the city limit is also closed.

Police did not give any further details as to why residents were asked to stay inside and to avoid the area.

KTVU is sending a crew to gather more details. This is a breaking news story.