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The Brief David Guilford, 55, was taken into custody after his mother, Katherine Guilford, was found dead about 3:36 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers went to a residence in the 1100 block of Black Pine Lane after a friend of the resident told police they hadn't been able to reach her for several days, authorities said.



A man was arrested in a homicide investigation after his 84-year-old mother was found dead in Pleasant Hill, police said Saturday.

Mother found dead Friday

David Guilford, 55, was taken into custody after his mother, Katherine Guilford, was found dead about 3:36 p.m. Friday, police said.

Officers went to a residence in the 1100 block of Black Pine Lane after a friend of the resident told police they hadn't been able to reach her for several days, authorities said.

What they're saying:

"Based on the circumstances surrounding her death, the incident is being investigated as a homicide," police said.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators was asked to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 925-288-4600.