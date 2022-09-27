Pleasant Hill police say avoid area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway due to apparent standoff

article

Pleasant Hill Police Department sent an alert for the public to avoid the area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway grocery store Tuesday evening where a standoff situation is developing.

The alert was sent just before 7 p.m. A stringer (freelance) photographer said the two stores have been evacuated. Police have not confirmed those details.

This is near Sunvalley Shopping Center off of Interstate 680, Golf Club Road and Contra Costa Boulevard.

Video taken from the scene shows what appears to be employees evacuated, law enforcement with body shields and guns drawn at the front door of Nordstrom Rack. Other law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department.

Police said they would send another Nixle alert when the situation was clear.

A KTVU reporter who arrived at the scene said law enforcement was using a bullhorn or some kind of public address system to try to lure someone out from Nordstrom Rack.

We will update the story as more details become available.