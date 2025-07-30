Pleasanton dog trainer charged after shooting man over alleged dog abuse: DA

The Brief The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged dog trainer Joshua Kaplan with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 71-year-old man over the weekend. Police say the shooting stemmed from allegations of dog abuse.



A Pleasanton dog trainer has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 71-year-old man over allegations of dog abuse, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

According to police, dog trainer Joshua Kaplan opened fire twice on the victim, Mark Webster, on Saturday around 3 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Vineyard Avenue.

According to court documents, Kaplan received a video from a client allegedly showing Webster beating his dog.

Police say the victim was pulling out of his driveway Saturday afternoon when Kaplan stopped in front of the driveway, blocking Webster's path.

Kaplan then told Webster he couldn't leave because he had called the police, according to court documents. Webster allegedly said he would talk to them when he got back. Webster then attempted to move forward and hit Kaplan's truck.

The dog trainer then began shooting from inside his truck, striking Webster in the face, according to police.

Webster ran inside the home to get his shotgun, loaded it, and went back outside, no longer seeing the truck, court documents say.

Webster was later struck by gunfire for a second time, according to police.

Police say Webster never fired his shotgun.

Officers found Webster with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police said on Monday that he was in stable condition.

Kaplan is being held in the Santa Rita Jail on bail of $500,000, records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the animal abuse allegations and that the dog involved has been taken to the East County Animal Shelter.

Joshua Kaplan, arrested by the Pleasanton Police Department on July 26, 2025.