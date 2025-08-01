No animal abuse in case of Pleasanton man allegedly shot by dog trainer, police say

After an investigation, the Pleasanton Police Department concluded Friday that there was no animal abuse in the case of the dog trainer who allegedly shot a man in connection with the abuse allegations.

According to police, dog trainer Joshua Kaplan opened fire on the victim, Mark Webster, on Saturday around 3 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Vineyard Avenue.

According to court documents, Kaplan had received a video from a client allegedly showing Webster beating his dog.

The police department said Friday that "the allegations were unsubstantiated due to lack of evidence."

Authorities say the dog has now been released back to its owner and removed from the East County Animal Shelter.

Detectives collected witness statements and video evidence, along with x-rays, ultrasound and blood records from a veterinarian, who examined the dog.

Police did not find any injuries and said there was no evidence suggesting past abuse.

"The animal was in good health," the department said.

Pleasanton police previously said the victim was shot twice, but clarified on Friday that the victim is recovering from nine gunshot wounds.

Kaplan has been charged with attempted homicide and other crimes, police said.