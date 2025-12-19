2 caught on video throwing rocks at resting elephant seal in Point Reyes

The Brief Two people were captured hurling rocks at an elephant seal resting on a beach at Point Reyes Seashore, according to the National Park Service. Park officials said multiple rocks struck the animal, which is protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The NPS released descriptions of the rock throwers and is asking anyone with information to call 888-653-0009.



A man and a woman were captured on video throwing rocks at an elephant seal resting on a beach at Point Reyes National Seashore.

What we know:

The National Park Service shared an image from the Chimney Rock livestream on Dec. 6 showing two people throwing rocks toward an elephant seal lying on the beach.

A woman was observed throwing multiple rocks, some of which appeared to strike the seal, the agency said. A man was also seen throwing rocks at the animal.

"The footage shows deliberate throwing actions by both individuals, with multiple rocks striking the elephant seal," the National Park Service said.

Local perspective:

Elephant seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and other wildlife regulations.

The woman seen throwing rocks had black hair and was wearing a white baseball cap, a red and dark-colored jacket with blue and gold accents, and blue jeans.The man was wearing a dark jacket with neon yellow accents, including a neon yellow-lined hood, and was carrying a large black DSLR-style camera.

The National Park Service is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 888-653-0009.