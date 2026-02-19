Police activity in Half Moon Bay neighborhood prompts shelter in place order

article

Residents in Half Moon Bay were ordered to shelter in place amid police activity on Thursday afternoon.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced just after 12:45 p.m. that deputies were in the area of Pilarcitos and St. John avenues "conducting an active investigation."

The sheriff's office issued an order for those in the immediate area to shelter in place, and for all others to avoid the area.

Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation, though said the orders were issued "out of an abundance of caution."

The orders were lifted about 1:15 p.m., and the sheriff's office said there was no ongoing threat to the public. However, authorities were still at the scene investigating, and there was no estimated time provided on when they would clear the area.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.