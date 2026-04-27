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Police activity shuts down East Oakland intersection

By and
Published  April 27, 2026 5:03pm PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Oakland neighborhood was cordoned off late Monday afternoon as police investigated in the area.

Authorities did not specify what officers were investigating, but there was a heavy police presence in the 1800 block of 89th Avenue near Birch Street.

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Evidence markers placed

Officers blocked off the intersection, and at least four evidence markers were placed at the scene. It remains unclear what type of evidence was identified.

One person appeared to be injured on a nearby sidewalk and was transported to a local hospital. Authorities have not said what type of injuries the person sustained or whether they are connected to the investigation.

Police activity in East Oakland

Police activity in East Oakland

Oakland police said officers in the1800 block of 89th Avenue investigating.

The Source: Oakland Police Department 

Oakland