Police arrest East Bay armed robbery suspect after chase into Macy's store

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and Dublin Police officers apprehended a man suspected in multiple armed robberies in San Leandro and San Lorenzo Thursday following a chase that ended inside a Macy's store in Pleasanton.

The Sheriff's Office says Dublin Police identified the man who was wanted for more than two armed robberies, and when they spotted the man's car, they chased him.

The vehicle pursuit transitioned to a foot pursuit in the parking lot at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton. Deputies say the suspect ran from the parking lot into the Macy's store and was ultimately arrested by officers inside.

From above the mall, SkyFOX could see law enforcement officers still on the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

No one was injured in the pursuit. The suspect has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.