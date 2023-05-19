Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest man in slaying in Oakland's Chinatown last month

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Oakland Police Department
Bay City News

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Friday announced an arrest in a slaying last month downtown.   

Reddick Mickle, 46, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Oakland for the April 26 slaying in the 300 block of 10th St.   

Police said Mickle killed a yet-to-be-identified male victim around 7:30 a.m. on that date. Officers found the victim that morning with trauma to his head. The victim died where officers located him, according to police.   

Related

Oakland police swarm downtown following suspicious death
article

Oakland police swarm downtown following suspicious death

Oakland police officers swarmed a Chinatown block early Wednesday morning after a person sustained some type of injuries and was declared dead, police said.

Mickle is being held in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is expected to enter a plea June 9 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.