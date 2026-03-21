Police arrest man who allegedly stole shoes, fought security guard at San Mateo Nordstrom Rack

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The Brief San Mateo Police Department officers were sent just to the Nordstrom Rack store located at 2280 Bridgepointe Parkway on reports of a man stealing several pairs of shoes. The suspect also allegedly assaulted a security guard who tried to stop him from leaving the store. Police arrested the suspect after he ran from the store.



A man was arrested in San Mateo on Friday night after allegedly stealing several pairs of shoes from a Nordstrom Rack and assaulting a security guard who tried to stop him from leaving the store.

What we know:

San Mateo Police Department officers were sent just before 6:15 p.m. on Friday to the Nordstrom Rack store located at 2280 Bridgepointe Parkway on reports of the theft, according to a department statement.

At the scene, police learned that a suspect used a device to remove security tags from about $150 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the store, but was stopped by a security guard.

What they're saying:

"When the employee attempted to detain him, [the suspect] physically resisted, causing minor injury to the employee, and then fled the area," the SMPD said.

Police added that the stolen shoes and the device used to remove the security tags were thrown away by the suspect as he fled.

Officers found the suspect – later identified as 34-year-old Ryan Komara of San Mateo – and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools, and for having "multiple" outstanding warrants in other counties.