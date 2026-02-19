Police boost reward in unsolved 2001 killing of woman

article

The Brief Paula Brien was found dead on June 18, 2001, near the 400 block of Harriet Street. Investigators describe a person of interest as a white man who in 2001 was between 35 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and deep-set eyes.



The San Francisco Police Department has increased the reward to $175,000 for information in the unsolved 2001 killing of a 25-year-old woman.

The backstory:

Paula Brien was found dead on June 18, 2001, near the 400 block of Harriet Street after she left a bar in the area of Sixth and Mission streets with an unknown man driving a red vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators describe a person of interest as a white man who in 2001 was between 35 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and deep-set eyes.

What's next:

On Wednesday, police announced they authorized a $25,000 increase to the existing reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The total reward now stands at $175,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Daniel Cunningham at (415) 553-9515, investigator Daniel Dedet at (415) 553-1450, the Department Operations Center at (415) 553-1071, or the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tips can also be submitted by texting "SFPD" to TIP411. Callers may remain anonymous.