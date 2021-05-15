‘Police can’t do it alone’: Walk for peace in Oakland amid surge in gun violence

Heading into the weekend and bracing for more violence, Oakland peace activists gathered in Oakland Friday evening.

"I'm the most scared I've ever been, and I don't scare, I don't get rattled," said Father Jayson Landeza, Pastor of St. Benedict Catholic Church in East Oakland.

Landeza says, in 20 years in the neighborhood, he has never seen the streets so chaotic.

Last weekend saw almost a dozen shootings across Oakland and two killings.

"There's an intensity right now, I don't know what it is," said Landeza.

As Chaplain for Oakland Police and Fire, he responds to many violent incidents.

Homicides are running at about ten a month in 2021, and armed robberies, assaults and carjackings have surged too.

"It's crazy out here and there isn't a week that goes by, things feel like they're off the hook here in Oakland," said Landeza.

About 30 people met at St. Benedicts to make a visible stand against gun violence.

The church has a long tradition of regular peace walks through the neighborhood.

"It lets people know we support them," said organizer Terri McWilliams of Faith in Action.

"Sometimes people come out and ask if they can pray with us, or we can pray for them."

During the pandemic, participants walk only to the nearest intersection.

But 82nd and Bancroft Avenues isn't just any corner, shot-spotter technology shows it racks up the most gunfire of any in Oakland.

Passing drivers honked their support, as the group spread over each corner, holding anti-violence signs.

"I don't think people are numb at all," said McWilliams.

"From my experience and what I'm observing there are a lot of organizations trying to address these issues."

McWilliams has been participating in Oakland budget meetings, determining OPD funding.

Police Chief Leronne Armstrong has said he needs previous cuts restored so he can add more patrols and restore intervention programs.

"We don't like hearing older people are afraid to go out of their houses," said McWilliams.

"We don't want to hear any more about youth being collateral damage because of gang wars."

The violence of May 7-9 began with 2 murders, 4 hours apart, men found shot to death in the streets.

Then, over a 13 hours span, there were 7 more shootings with 10 victims, several hospitalized with life-threatening wounds.

"It's just horrifying, a terrible thing and it's not just those 12 people affected, it's their families, the community, all that trauma," said Peg Wilcox, who heard about the event at her church in San Ramon.

Wilcox and her husband, called by faith, came to Oakland to show they care about what's happening there.

"This is a small step on our part and maybe next time I'll invite some other people to come with me," she said.

Praying for peace, Father Landeza says amid all the pain he also sees hope.

"We hear about all the crime that goes on in East Oakland, but fantastic people live here too, great people who are doing their best to raise families and keep them out of the difficulties that are part of this area," said Landeza.

Oakland's latest homicide was Wednesday May 12, a 49-year-old man found on a sidewalk, shot to death in East Oakland.

He was the city's 49th killing of the year.

Last year at this time, there were 22.