Police chase on East Bay freeway ends in car crash

A traffic stop in Hayward Thursday evening ended in a chase a city away with rammed police cars and spike strips.

Just after 7 p.m., Hayward police pulled over a white Nissan driven by a man with felony warrants, Hayward police said. The scene soon turned tumultuous when the driver allegedly rammed his car into a Hayward police cruise, then drove off.

A chase ensued, with the driver heading west on Interstate 580 in Oakland around Lake Merritt, then speeding through city streets before going on I-580 again. The driver crashed after getting a flat tire from spike strips deployed by CHP about 40 minutes later, police said.

Police then did a PIT maneuver on the car and the driver was taken into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the driver or officers suffered any injuries.

SEE ALSO: Hayward family desperate to find missing woman