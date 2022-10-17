Oakland police chase ends in deadly crash

A police chase involving an alleged hit-and-run driver in Oakland on Monday ended in the death of an innocent motorist, authorities said.

According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, officers were in pursuit of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.

While in pursuit of Hernandez's vehicle, the suspect crashed at 69th Avenue and San Leandro Boulevard into a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck being driven by a 44-year-old man.

Armstrong said the driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. His name is not yet being released.

"It's unfortunate," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. "Our hearts go out to the family of the person who lost his life. Again, a senseless crime that could have been avoided.

Hernandez was arrested at the scene. He could potentially face charges of vehicular manslaughter and evading police pending a review fo the case by Alameda County prosecutors.

Officials said Hernandez was involved in another crash on Friday near 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. In that incident, Hernandez allegedly got out of his car and threatened the other driver with a gun.

"Hernandez got out of his vehicle, threatened the individual by brandishing a firearm and racking the slide at the individual," Armstrong said.

Officers got a warrant to arrest Hernandez for criminal threats and brandishing a fire arm.

On Monday, officers spotted Hernandez getting into the same car, and they attempted to make contact with him. Hernandez fled in his car and police followed.

That's when the deadly crash occurred.

"In line with department policy, the officers involved in this incident will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," Armstrong said.