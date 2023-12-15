Police chase stolen car suspects from American Canyon to Oakland

Police chased two stolen car suspects from American Canyon to Oakland early Friday morning, which landed one of them in custody and another person on the run.

Oakland police shared a few details as to why they and American Canyon police were out in force about 7 a.m. at 62nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

The two cities are about 40 minutes from each other. American Canyon is located just south of sonoma in the North Bay.

Oakland police also said they recovered a weapon, but referred more questions to American Canyon police, who are leading the investigation.

Police said they also recovered the stolen vehicle: a white truck.