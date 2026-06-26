Trans March kicks off San Francisco Pride weekend

The Brief San Francisco's annual Trans March kicked off Pride weekend Friday, launching three days of celebrations, advocacy and community events across the city. Organizers and participants said the march is both a celebration and a call for visibility, underscoring the ongoing fight for trans rights and acceptance. Pride festivities continue throughout the weekend, culminating with the San Francisco Pride Parade at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.



San Francisco's Pride festivities got underway Friday as revelers gathered for the annual Trans March, kicking off three days of celebrations, visibility, and advocacy across the city.

"This definitely does set the tone for the upcoming weekend," said San Francisco Trans March spokesperson Sofia Figueroa. "We have great marches going on, and it's such an honor to have this first entryway into a wonderful, wonderful weekend."

Pride rooted in advocacy

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While Pride is widely recognized as a celebration, organizers said it also remains rooted in activism and the ongoing fight for equality.

"Everyone wants a celebration of Pride, but really Pride is about fighting. It's about resistance," Figueroa said. "We're fighting the same fight that we have for decades upon decades."

Marchers echoed that message, saying visibility remains critical.

"This is a way for us to show the world that we do exist," marcher Dragon King said. "We are here. We are trans women, trans men, nonbinary folks, Two-Spirit folks. We are every denomination of the trans umbrella. We are here, and we deserve the right to exist."

A welcoming space

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Participants said the march also provides a safe and affirming environment for people who may be attending for the first time or publicly expressing their identities.

"It allows people who aren't necessarily as comfortable and out, to have their first experience," said a marcher who identified only as Drea. "This was one of my first experiences coming out publicly as trans."

Pride celebrations across the city

The Trans March marks the beginning of a weekend of Pride events throughout San Francisco. Crews were already preparing Civic Center Plaza for concerts, community events, and Sunday's Pride celebration.

Many couples also marked the occasion by exchanging wedding vows beneath the dome of San Francisco City Hall.

"We just feel very honored and privileged to be part of it," newlywed Ted Huang said.

Pride festivities continue throughout the weekend and culminate with the San Francisco Pride Parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.