Police chief of troubled Vallejo Police Department resigns

The police chief of the troubled Vallejo Police Department, which has been embroiled in controversy over "badge bending" and the high number of people its officers have killed, is resigning after three years.

Shawny Williams made public his resignation on Friday. Deputy Chief Jason Ta will serve as interim chief.

"My time with the city of Vallejo has been rewarding both professionally and personally," Williams said in a statement. "I arrived at the city during a challenging and controversial period in the City’s history."

Some of those challenges include a "badge bending" scandal where officers bent their police badges as a sign of honor each time they killed in the line of duty, and the California Department of Justice review, where the AG's Office stepped in following the fatal shooting of unarmed 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa who was killed in June 2020 at a George Floyd protest.

Monterrosa was on his knees and had his hands above his waist when Offier Jarrett Tonn shot him through the windshield of his unmarked police pickup truck. Last month, the Vallejo Sun reported the city is trying to fire Tonn.

Vallejo police killed 19 people from 2010 to 2020, in cases where none of the officers were charged and rarely disciplined, resulting in deaths that relatives said were completely unnecessary.

According to the Police Scorecard, the Vallejo department is one of the most violent law enforcement agencies in California.

The Open Vallejo website also noted that throughout his tenure, Williams faced vocal criticism from the Vallejo Police Officers’ Association, who blamed him for a series of high-profile firings that separated more than 40 officers from the agency.

During his tenure, Williams said he put Vallejo PD "on the right path to success."

As a result of his partnerships with the community and the Department of Justice, Williams said the police department has experienced a significant decline in officer-involved shootings, use of force incidents and citizen complaints and claims.

This is not the first abrupt police chief resignation to face the department.

In 2019, Vallejo Police Chief Andrew Bidou retired amid growing criticism that his officers killed Willie McCoy in a Taco Bell drive-thru and the continuing criticism that his department wrongly accused Denise Huskins and now-husband Aaron Quinn of orchestrating a violent kidnapping in 2015.



