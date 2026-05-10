Police find body in Santa Clara house fire following fatal neighborhood shooting

The Brief Police in Santa Clara are investigating a fatal targeted attack in a South Bay neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers originally responded to the 600 block of Enright Avenue following reports of a shooting and a house fire on the same street. While one man was found shot to death in front of a home, authorities discovered a body in the rear of the burned residence later that evening.



Police are investigating a fatality in a quiet South Bay neighborhood after a man was shot to death and a body was discovered inside a burning home nearby.

The first report

What we know:

The investigation began Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Enright Avenue.

Santa Clara police officials said a man was found shot in front of a residence and died at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a fire broke out at a house located on the same street.

On Saturday, authorities provided a grim update, confirming that investigators located a body in the rear of the charred remains of the home.

Police characterized the incident as a targeted attack and stated there is no ongoing threat to the public, though they have not yet confirmed if they are actively seeking a suspect.

Community impact

Local perspective:

The violence has shaken long-time residents of the area.

One neighbor, who requested anonymity, captured the sound of the gunfire on a doorbell camera.

"I heard this live," the neighbor said. "I was like, 'Oh my God. That was gunshots for sure.'"

Neighbors described the shooting victim as a devoted family man who lived in the neighborhood with his wife and daughter.

Many recalled seeing the couple walking their dog daily and described the daughter as a Girl Scout who sold cookies to the residents.

"I am just so sorry for the family, so sad," one neighbor said. "Such a nice family."

The investigation continues

What we don't know:

Attention has also turned to the home where the fire occurred.

Several residents told investigators they believed the property was being used as a short-term rental, noting a high volume of foot traffic and unfamiliar vehicles at the address.

"The neighborhood kind of suspects something going on in that house," another resident said. "A lot of weird activity... a lot of people coming and going."

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. It's also unclear if authorities are still looking for a suspect.