Police find body in Santa Clara house fire following fatal neighborhood shooting
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Police are investigating a fatality in a quiet South Bay neighborhood after a man was shot to death and a body was discovered inside a burning home nearby.
The first report
What we know:
The investigation began Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Enright Avenue.
Santa Clara police officials said a man was found shot in front of a residence and died at the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, a fire broke out at a house located on the same street.
On Saturday, authorities provided a grim update, confirming that investigators located a body in the rear of the charred remains of the home.
Police characterized the incident as a targeted attack and stated there is no ongoing threat to the public, though they have not yet confirmed if they are actively seeking a suspect.
Community impact
Local perspective:
The violence has shaken long-time residents of the area.
One neighbor, who requested anonymity, captured the sound of the gunfire on a doorbell camera.
"I heard this live," the neighbor said. "I was like, 'Oh my God. That was gunshots for sure.'"
Neighbors described the shooting victim as a devoted family man who lived in the neighborhood with his wife and daughter.
Many recalled seeing the couple walking their dog daily and described the daughter as a Girl Scout who sold cookies to the residents.
"I am just so sorry for the family, so sad," one neighbor said. "Such a nice family."
The investigation continues
What we don't know:
Attention has also turned to the home where the fire occurred.
Several residents told investigators they believed the property was being used as a short-term rental, noting a high volume of foot traffic and unfamiliar vehicles at the address.
"The neighborhood kind of suspects something going on in that house," another resident said. "A lot of weird activity... a lot of people coming and going."
Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. It's also unclear if authorities are still looking for a suspect.
The Source: Santa Clara Police Department, interviews with neighbors, previous KTVU reporting