Police in Oakland investigate unexplained death of toddler

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 2-year-old boy in East Oakland over the weekend.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of 83rd Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy who was unresponsive. Firefighters also arrived on scene and pronounced the child dead.

The toddler's name is being withheld by police, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau, which is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.