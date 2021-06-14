Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating Tenderloin shooting that left 3 injured early Sunday

By Daniel Montes
Published 
Tenderloin
Bay City News Foundation
article

Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco. (Google Maps)

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that sent three victims to the hospital early Sunday morning in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. near the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street, according to police.

An armed assailant allegedly shot into a group of people at the corner, striking three men. The gunman then ran from the scene, police said.

All victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

Officers were unable to arrest the suspect, described by police as a man in his 30s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
  
 