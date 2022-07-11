Police investigating who is responsible for rash of Richmond school break-ins
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police are trying to figure out who is breaking into schools and vandalizing them.
On Monday. Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker said there's been a rash of school break-ins and at least three schools have been vandalized.
The most recent occurred at Lincoln Elementary School, located at 29 6th Street.
Photographs at the scene showed a CSI officer looking out a broken window pane and a hallway filled with toppled school equipment.
A Richmond police officer looks out the broken window at Lincoln Elementary School in Richmond. July 10, 2022