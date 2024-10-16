Police officer soccer tournament kicks off in San Francisco

An international soccer tournament is kicking off in San Francisco and the players are composed entirely of police officers.

Teams are coming in for the North American Police Soccer Tournament, where they will play at the Beach Chalet Soccer Fields at Golden Gate Park.

The teams come from San Jose, Chicago, New York and Canada.

Enthusiasts say the tournaments, which happen in a different city each year, are a chance for officers to connect on another level.

"We're used to being shoulder and shoulder, out on the streets and working," San Francisco Police Officer George Raymond said on Wednesday. "And now we're able to come to a setting that's away from that, where we're able to be competitive, play soccer. But now, we're able to shake hands, not worry about responding to calls and being on our radios."

There are men's and women's divisions.

Competition ranges from a recreation league, where athletes look to have fun, to the open and master's league, where teams play competitively and try to win.

Nearly 30 teams are registered for this year's tournament. The winner gets to keep a large trophy until next year.

The games last all week with the final set for Friday.