Police: Petaluma grocery store employee hid cellphone in women's bathroom

Petaluma police on Sunday arrested a grocery store worker accused of hiding a cellphone to record women in a bathroom stall.

Police said an employee at a grocery store in the 600 block of East Washington Street found a concealed cellphone with a direct view of a toilet. The phone was actively recording and contained video of two female employees, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the business and investigators were told that the phone belonged to an employee, identified as 26-year-old Kendall Hansen-Keys of Rohnert Park, according to police.

Kendall Hansen-Keys (Petaluma Police Dept.)

Investigators said Hansen-Keys admitted to setting up the phone to record a female he was interested in.

Hansen-Keys was arrested on suspicion of criminal invasion of privacy and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Bay City News contributed to this story

