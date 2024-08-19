A barricaded suspect in Richmond forced police to order a lockdown in the city's Iron Triangle neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Second Street around 8:30 a.m., where residents within a one-block radius were asked to remain indoors.

Police said the suspect waved a gun repeatedly and continued to go in and out of a home in the area.

"Go inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," police said in an alert sent to residents.

No further details were immediately available.