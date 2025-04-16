Police to recommend charges in Antioch toddler's self-inflicted shooting death

Police in Antioch say they will recommend charges in the accidental, self-inflicted shooting death of a toddler earlier this month.

What we know:

A spokesperson with the Antioch Police Department on Wednesday said next week the case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office with the recommendation of prosecution.

We first reported this story on April 8. Police said a 3-year-old boy died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot at his grandparents' home near Clearbrook Road and Lone Tree Way.

The boy was said to be living part-time with his grandparents. After the shooting, the boy was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police initially said no arrests were made as it was not clear how the boy got hold of the gun.

A spokesperson with the police department said the D.A.'s office will review the case before they decide whether to file charges.

The Chronicle reports the boy's 51-year-old grandfather could be charged with criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.

Police said if charges are filed they will provide an update that explains the charges.