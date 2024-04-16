Expand / Collapse search

Redwood City package thief steals $2K wedding dress from porch

By KTVU Staff
Published  April 16, 2024 12:44pm PDT
Redwood City
KTVU FOX 2

Man steals wedding dress from Redwood City porch

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Authorities in Redwood City are searching for a porch pirate who stole packages that included a $2,000 wedding dress from a resident's porch.

The theft occurred on April 11 between 8:24 and 8:26 p.m., at a home in the 800 block of Adams Street, according to Redwood City police. Multiple packages were swiped from the front porch, including one with the wedding dress, police said.

"Thief steals wedding dress and ruins wedding plans! Can you ID?" police said in a news release on Monday.

Police released home surveillance video of the suspect and have asked anyone with information on the theft to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100 and reference case number R24-04-0187.