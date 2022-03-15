Police say 1 person in custody in fatal Fremont shooting

article

Fremont Police Department say one person is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Doane Street in a residential area. There are no outstanding suspects, police said on Twitter at 6:23 p.m.

Authorities did not immediately share circumstances of this incident or what led up to the shooting that killed one person. Their public information officer is at Lindenwood and Crestwood streets to address media.

