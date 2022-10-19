Police seek link in separate attacks of two women in Santa Rosa

Two women were attacked in different locations in Santa Rosa in recent days, and police say it's unclear if the incidents are related.

Neighbors say the North Ducker Creek Trail off Middle Rincon Road is safe during the day. But at night, it's a different story.

"Don’t walk it after night, after dark," said resident Richard Dix, who lives near the trail.

It was just before 10 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s was walking in the area.

"All of a sudden she heard a noise behind her, looked back and saw a man," said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin. "He immediately grabbed onto her, trying to cover her mouth and knocked her to the ground."

The woman defended herself.

SEE ALSO: 3 missing kids found in home with meth and other drugs Lathrop

"There was no indication it was sexual in nature even though we still investigate them that way, because once he knocked her to the ground, she started to fight back, he took off running," Mahurin said.

The man was last seen on foot on the trail.

Neighbors say they're concerned. Dix says he rebuilt a fence along his property so that he could see the trail.

"You just see strange characters go down there. Couple of guys hung out there on the bench one night down there," he said.

Christina Johnson, another neighbor said, "I’m totally shocked. Rincon Valley has always been a really safe area. We’ve lived here for 37 years."

In a separate incident at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman in her 60s was near the pond at A Place to Play Park on W. 3rd Street. A man approached her and made small talk.

"And then next thing she knew he started to grab her arm, tried to forcefully kiss her, actually knocked her to the ground and was able to actually unbuckle her belt," Mahurin said.

The woman screamed, and the man ran off

This incident is being investigated as a potential sexual assault attempt.

It’s unclear whether the two incidents are linked to the same attacker.

"The descriptions are sort of similar, but there are some significant differences as well, so we are investigating them as if they could be similar but also looking at them independently," Mahurin said.

Jeanie Lonne brought her 5-year-old granddaughter to a play structure across form the park's pond.

"Thank god she was so heroic. It’s very frightening," Lonne said. "I don’t know that I would have the strength. I'm 65, but I would certainly give it my best shot – but I can scream."