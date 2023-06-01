Police: Suspect in San Jose stabbings possibly connected to another in Milpitas

Police in San Jose are investigating two separate stabbings and a carjacking Thursday that all appear to be related, authorities said. They also believe the suspect in those incidents is tied to a stabbing in Milpitas.

The first stabbing happened at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way at 3:11 p.m, according to the San Jose Police Department. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Then, officers responded to the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue for a stabbing and carjacking. Police said the suspect stabbed someone and stole their vehicle. The second victim also sustained life-threatening injuries.

While fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle, the suspect struck a pedestrian with the car. That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said,

The two stabbing victims were transported to local hospitals and their current condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe the same suspect in the San Jose incidents is also responsible for a stabbing in Milpitas.

Authorities did not provide specific details into the Milpitas stabbing, but said the suspect is in custody.