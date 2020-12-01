Police: Teens knocked woman unconscious before stealing car in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate five suspects they say brutally attacked a woman before one of them stole her car.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 25 around 4:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Wylie Street.

A 40-year-old woman was walking towards her vehicle and attempted to enter the driver seat when five male suspects approached her from the rear.

Police say the suspects began punching her in the head, knocking her unconscious.

One of the suspects then entered the woman's 2007 Honda Fit and drove south on Wylie Street. The other four suspects fled on foot and were last seen heading north on Wylie Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken nose and a concussion.

Advertisement

Police have described the suspects as five Black males in their teens. All of the suspects were wearing hoods on their heads and surgical masks on their faces.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest