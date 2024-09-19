Poll: California voters show overwhelming support for Prop. 36

A new statewide poll in California found that nearly three-quarters of Golden State residents support Proposition 36, a ballot measure that would re-classify some misdemeanors as felonies and would also create a new category of crime called a "treatment-mandated felony."

In the poll, conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, 71% of likely voters said they would support Proposition 36, while 26% said they would vote against it.

"This ballot measure coming out of the gates at 71%, is a really, really big deal," said David McCuan, professor of political science at Sonoma State University.

McCuan called the early support noteworthy because most ballot measures fail. A majority of both Republicans and Democrats polled said they'd support Proposition 36.



"Crime has received a lot of notoriety and a lot of attention. You have a 49ers receiver who was shot in San Francisco. You have retail theft that is well covered by the media in holiday time at Union Square. We know it’s a big deal in terms of coverage and attention by the presidential candidates, and as a result voters have given this issue a lot of attention," added McCuan.

So far, a number of state lawmakers have backed the measure, but others, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, have opposed it, fearing it could lead to mass incarcerations.



"The fact I saw a poll today, 70% of people want to support it, I was wondering what state I was living in. I know people are frustrated, I know they’re angry, I am too, but this is not the way to solving it," said Newsom. "I just pray people take a good look at Proposition 36. There's not one dollar attached to it, it's gonna set this state back."

In Walnut Creek, several potential voters said they were leaning towards voting for the measure.

"People are literally walking out of stores," said Delaine Andersen. "They know that nobody is going to do anything, and I think that is part of the problem, because what happens, then you have the increase in inflation."

"Hopefully a proposition like that, with more severe penalties, not necessarily for drug use, but drug sales and so on, I’d certainly be for it," said Kevin Thieben, who also pointed to an uptick in theft in the area, as a factor driving his vote.