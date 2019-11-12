Poll: Most Americans lose sleep to binge watch TV

Almost nine in 10 American adults said they're losing sleep to binge watch television programs, according to a new survey.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine analyzed responses from more than 2,000 U.S. adults.

Researchers found most people ranked sleep as their second-highest priority, only behind family.

But despite the importance they placed on getting enough shuteye, an overwhelming 88% said they've stayed up late to watch back-to-back episodes of a TV show or streaming series.

That figure was highest among 18- to 44-year-olds. 95% of respondents in that age group said they've delayed bedtime to binge watch TV.

Health experts stressed the importance of sleep for good heath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that not getting enough sleep has been linked to a variety of chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression.